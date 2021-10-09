Citigroup Inc. Purchases 433 Shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.92% of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $435,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF stock opened at $90.09 on Friday. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $98.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.354 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

