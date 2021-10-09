Civilization Price Hits $0.0561 on Top Exchanges (CIV)

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, Civilization has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. One Civilization coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0561 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. Civilization has a market cap of $16.83 million and $69,781.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00048657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.45 or 0.00233144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00102225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Civilization Profile

Civilization (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Civilization Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civilization should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civilization using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

