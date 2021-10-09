Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,333,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563,611 shares during the quarter. Beacon Roofing Supply comprises approximately 6.3% of Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $763,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 73.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,567 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 125.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,243,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 99.5% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 516,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000,000 after acquiring an additional 257,328 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.15.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.76. 133,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,212. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day moving average is $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.35 and a beta of 2.01. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $60.93.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 108,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julian Francis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

