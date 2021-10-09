ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:YLDE) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:YLDE) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.60 and last traded at $40.51. Approximately 492 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 5,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.22.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.00.

