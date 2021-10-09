ClearBridge Investments Ltd Sells 69,460 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,120,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,460 shares during the quarter. Alliant Energy comprises about 2.4% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. ClearBridge Investments Ltd owned 0.45% of Alliant Energy worth $62,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 127,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 86,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 117.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,918,000 after buying an additional 487,216 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 14.7% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.96. 891,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,436. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

