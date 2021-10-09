Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,608 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $30,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $319,076,000 after purchasing an additional 15,659 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 12.9% in the second quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 4.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at $687,000. Institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

COLM stock opened at $95.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.74. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $73.11 and a 52 week high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 64.20%.

In related news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COLM. Bank of America cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

