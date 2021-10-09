Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Commonwealth Bank of Australia is engaged in providing integrated financial services including retail banking, premium banking, business banking, institutional banking, funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment and sharebroking products and services. Its retail banking services include home loans, credit cards, personal loans, transaction accounts, and demand and term deposits. The company’s business banking products also comprise investment products, employer and employee superannuation products and self-managed super funds. It also offers a full range of commercial products including business loans, equipment and trade finance and rural and agribusiness products. Commonwealth Bank of Australia is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

CMWAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CMWAY opened at $76.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $135.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.77 and its 200 day moving average is $73.54. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $81.00.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

