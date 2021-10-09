Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,136,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,307,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,207,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,938,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,927,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STEM stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. Stem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $51.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average of $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter.

STEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

