Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,509 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POR. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

In other news, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $51,227.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,297.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $264,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,436.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,637 shares of company stock valued at $390,960. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:POR opened at $48.76 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $52.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.02. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.