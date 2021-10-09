Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 19,634 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 417.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,634 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $69.21 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $58.79 and a one year high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.87 and its 200 day moving average is $74.06. The firm has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.93.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.