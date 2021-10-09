Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 7,686 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,686 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 177.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,065,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719,872 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 56,865.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,403,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,967,000 after buying an additional 11,383,903 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 23.2% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,814,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,806,000 after buying an additional 718,414 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 34.4% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,581,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,442,000 after buying an additional 661,477 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 7.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,566,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,975,000 after buying an additional 171,529 shares during the period. 74.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BNL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

BNL opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.46. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 20.71%. Analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

