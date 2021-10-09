Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 44.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,228 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOC. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 134.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $18.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

