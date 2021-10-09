Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 14,439 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,439 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 73.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of BOX by 31.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth about $58,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BOX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities upgraded BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $25.48 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $27.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.78 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average is $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. BOX’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $383,689.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $375,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,212,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,334,629. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,889 shares of company stock worth $1,490,090 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.