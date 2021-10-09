Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Trading Down 2.1%

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) shares were down 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.67 and last traded at $5.67. Approximately 22,685 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 776,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 900.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,994,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 1,795,194 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 902.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,129,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,336 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 3,540.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 51,867 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the second quarter worth $276,000. 7.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.