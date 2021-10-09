Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S. A. (CCU) has successfully positioned itself as a Chilean multinational beverage company, with diversified businesses and operations focused on the Southern Cone of South America. CCU is active in the beer industry in Chile, where it operates the country’s leading brewery, and in Argentina, where it holds third place in the market. In the non-alcoholic beverages sector, it is Chile’s second-largest bottler of carbonated beverages and the leader in the mineral water market. It has winemaking operations in Argentina and in Chile. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a sell rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.73.

Shares of CCU opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $21.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $655.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.74 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Research analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,553,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,414,000 after acquiring an additional 400,190 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 9.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,542,000 after purchasing an additional 94,486 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 8.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 664,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after purchasing an additional 52,587 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,145.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,813,000 after acquiring an additional 539,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 15.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 480,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,673,000 after acquiring an additional 65,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

