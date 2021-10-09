Comparing AcuityAds (ATY) & Its Peers

AcuityAds (NYSE: ATY) is one of 122 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare AcuityAds to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.8% of AcuityAds shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AcuityAds and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AcuityAds 8.27% 37.91% 21.30% AcuityAds Competitors -36.40% -1,712.52% -10.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AcuityAds and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AcuityAds $78.30 million $2.76 million 30.90 AcuityAds Competitors $1.04 billion $2.10 million 14.72

AcuityAds’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than AcuityAds. AcuityAds is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AcuityAds and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AcuityAds 0 0 3 0 3.00 AcuityAds Competitors 643 3084 4723 89 2.50

AcuityAds currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 150.81%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 31.97%. Given AcuityAds’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AcuityAds is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

AcuityAds beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

