Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Short Interest Update

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSE:CCM opened at $2.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12. Concord Medical Services has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $5.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Concord Medical Services stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Concord Medical Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concord Medical Services Holding Ltd. engages in the operation of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers. It provides radiotherapy and diagnostic equipment leasing services to hospitals; and sale of medical equipment and the provision of radiotherapy and diagnostic equipment leasing and management services to hospitals, It operates through Network Business and Hospital Business segments.

