Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) PT Lowered to $75.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Mizuho from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp cut Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

NYSE:ED opened at $73.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $83.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.52.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.0% in the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 141.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at $271,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 42.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at $610,000. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

