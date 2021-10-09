Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $70.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Continental Resources traded as high as $52.55 and last traded at $52.23, with a volume of 3142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.32.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 39.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 3,716.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.28%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

