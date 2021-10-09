Contrasting Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV) and TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV) and TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Net Savings Link and TechTarget’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TechTarget $148.38 million 15.77 $17.07 million $0.77 107.94

TechTarget has higher revenue and earnings than Net Savings Link.

Volatility and Risk

Net Savings Link has a beta of 3.2, meaning that its stock price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TechTarget has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Net Savings Link and TechTarget, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Net Savings Link 0 0 0 0 N/A TechTarget 0 2 6 0 2.75

TechTarget has a consensus price target of $94.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.70%. Given TechTarget’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TechTarget is more favorable than Net Savings Link.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.4% of TechTarget shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Net Savings Link shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of TechTarget shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Net Savings Link and TechTarget’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A TechTarget 8.56% 18.66% 8.46%

Summary

TechTarget beats Net Savings Link on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Net Savings Link Company Profile

Net Savings Link, Inc. is an integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset industries. The firm also provides a range of services, such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services, and information technology. The company was founded on February 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Mountainhome, PA.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc. engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services. The company was founded by Don Hawk and Greg Strakosch on September 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

