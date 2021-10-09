Convex Finance (CVX) Market Capitalization Achieves $288.93 Million

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. During the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $288.93 million and approximately $6.63 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.30 or 0.00018825 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00061396 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.10 or 0.00142757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00091655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,698.90 or 0.99982083 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,590.75 or 0.06563400 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 68,726,383 coins and its circulating supply is 28,055,219 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

