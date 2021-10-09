Corra.Finance (CORA) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.48 Million

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Corra.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.65 or 0.00006632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Corra.Finance has a total market cap of $5.48 million and approximately $70,261.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Corra.Finance has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00064773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.60 or 0.00140976 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00091798 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 59.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,054.75 or 1.00011957 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,498.01 or 0.06354450 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Corra.Finance Coin Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Buying and Selling Corra.Finance

