Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,253 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $451.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $470.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $199.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $424.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.83.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

