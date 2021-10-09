Credit Suisse Group Increases Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $85.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.54% from the company’s previous close.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.79.

Shares of MRVL opened at $64.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $67.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $3,868,125. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

