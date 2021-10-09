Credit Suisse Group Raises Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $280.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STZ. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.50.

STZ stock opened at $219.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.28. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $3,611,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $2,302,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 16,463.0% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after buying an additional 32,926 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

