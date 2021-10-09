Crowny (CRWNY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $164,875.00

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, Crowny has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Crowny has a total market capitalization of $4.86 million and approximately $164,875.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowny coin can currently be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00064664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.73 or 0.00141082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00092234 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 63.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,043.48 or 0.99902115 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,502.93 or 0.06357711 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

