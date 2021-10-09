CryptoFlow (CFL) Reaches One Day Volume of $923.00

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoFlow has a total market cap of $200,853.98 and $923.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00061326 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.13 or 0.00143236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00091313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,594.99 or 1.00087967 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,594.69 or 0.06590084 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoFlow Coin Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.