CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Given Buy Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CTO Realty Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $53.30 on Tuesday. CTO Realty Growth has a one year low of $38.52 and a one year high of $58.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.51 million, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.09. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 138.12%. Analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th.

In related news, Director Christopher W. Haga purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.12 per share, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.75 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,260.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,500 shares of company stock worth $189,455 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 19.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 36.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 5.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 6.6% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 74.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

