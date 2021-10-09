CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Given a €66.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €66.50 ($78.24) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EVD. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($73.53) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €62.33 ($73.33).

ETR EVD opened at €64.30 ($75.65) on Tuesday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €37.14 ($43.69) and a one year high of €66.72 ($78.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €58.92 and its 200-day moving average is €56.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -416.39.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

