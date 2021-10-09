CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.81

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and traded as high as $4.00. CymaBay Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 255,815 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CBAY shares. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.11.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19. The company has a market cap of $267.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 360.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 74.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

