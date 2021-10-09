D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 395,438 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,828 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $35,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 94.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,532 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $103,825,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $91,874,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1,043.1% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 799,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,211,000 after acquiring an additional 729,157 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 144.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,493,000 after acquiring an additional 611,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHI. Barclays decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,119,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,492. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.77 and its 200 day moving average is $92.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

