DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Volta (NYSE:VLTA)

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Volta (NYSE:VLTA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VLTA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Volta in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Volta in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Volta in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Shares of VLTA stock opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. Volta has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $18.33.

Volta Industries Inc provides commerce-centric electric vehicle. Volta Industries Inc, formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II, is based in OVERLAND PARK, KS.

