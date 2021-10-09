Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $79.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Danaos Corporation is a leading international owner of containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world’s largest liner companies. Danaos was set up by Dimitri Coustas, an experienced shipping investor who had been active in the industry. Having consistently developed sea transport services throughout its history, Danaos has forged a reputation for high-quality operational support to liner companies and other charterers throughout the world. The Company currently have a fleet of containerships aggregating TEU, making us among the largest containership charter owners in the world. We charter our containerships to a geographically diverse group of liner companies, including most of the largest ones globally. Such customers include Maersk, COSCO, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA-CGM, Neptune Orient Lines, Yang Ming, China Shipping, Norasia Container Lines Ltd, Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., Wan-Hai Lines and Zim Israel Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. “

Get Danaos alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaos from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

NYSE:DAC opened at $72.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.72. Danaos has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $89.41.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $146.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.96 million. Danaos had a net margin of 146.11% and a return on equity of 17.07%. Research analysts forecast that Danaos will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new position in Danaos during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Danaos during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaos during the second quarter worth about $292,000. 22.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danaos (DAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.