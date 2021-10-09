Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

Several research firms recently commented on DUAVF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of DUAVF stock opened at $111.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.02 and a 200-day moving average of $135.51. Dassault Aviation has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $1,275.00.

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

