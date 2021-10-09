Dean Capital Management Has $410,000 Stock Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Dean Capital Management trimmed its holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,523 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management owned 0.08% of The Hackett Group worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCKT. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 60,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Shares of HCKT stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $20.94. The stock has a market cap of $614.45 million, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.08.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.49 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.