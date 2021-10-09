DeepBrain Chain (DBC) One Day Volume Tops $366,659.00

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $17.55 million and approximately $366,659.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepBrain Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeepBrain Chain alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00065709 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00050090 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002438 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepBrain Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepBrain Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.