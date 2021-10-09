Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Robbins Farley LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.63.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $343.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $221.73 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.14. The firm has a market cap of $106.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

