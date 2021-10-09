Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Delcath Systems, Inc. has developed a system, the Delcath system, to isolate the liver from the general circulatory system and to administer chemotherapy and other therapeutic agents directly to the liver. “

Shares of DCTH opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The firm has a market cap of $67.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.53.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.02. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 166.54% and a negative net margin of 1,534.53%. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.90) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delcath Systems will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the first quarter worth $1,357,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 27.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 12,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 46.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 18,678 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 90.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares during the period. 21.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

