Desjardins Comments on Converge Technology Solutions Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) – Equities researchers at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report released on Thursday, October 7th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Desjardins also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Echelon Wealth Partners began coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$14.50 price objective on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$13.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.54.

Shares of TSE CTS opened at C$9.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 209.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$2.09 and a 12-month high of C$13.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.09.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$345.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.95 million.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

