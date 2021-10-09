Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DM. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

NYSE DM opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.39. Desktop Metal has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $34.94.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Desktop Metal will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DM. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Desktop Metal during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Desktop Metal by 269.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 3,200.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 515.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

