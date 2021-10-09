Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 57.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,464 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.08% of CareDx worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 13.8% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 9.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 3.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 2.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 58.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $52,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $831,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 356,202 shares in the company, valued at $29,611,072.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,658 shares of company stock worth $2,267,440. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDNA opened at $62.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -347.89 and a beta of 0.61. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $45.96 and a 12-month high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. As a group, analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CareDx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

