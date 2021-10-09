Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,473 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $83.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.33. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $138.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.74.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,321,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

