Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €178.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €178.00 ($209.41) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DB1. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Börse has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €158.23 ($186.15).

Deutsche Börse stock opened at €146.70 ($172.59) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.59. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 12 month high of €152.65 ($179.59). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €144.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is €143.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

