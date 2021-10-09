Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF)

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IQEPF. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of IQE in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded IQE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $0.75.

Get IQE alerts:

IQEPF opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68. IQE has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94.

IQE Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development and provision of engineering consultancy services to the compound semiconductor industry. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Photonics, Infra Red, and CMOS++. The Wireless segment includes mobile smartphones, base station, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of other connected devices.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.