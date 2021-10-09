Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aena S.M.E. presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANNSF opened at $171.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.57. Aena S.M.E. has a twelve month low of $131.60 and a twelve month high of $182.84.

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate services and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

