Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €73.44 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €73.44 ($86.40) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €63.94 ($75.22).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of FRA:DPW opened at €52.92 ($62.26) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €57.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €54.82.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.