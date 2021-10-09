Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.24.

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $730,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 25.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,986 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $463,000. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 137,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,621 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.86. The stock had a trading volume of 10,950,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,181,322. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $40.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

