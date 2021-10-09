Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $122.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.04.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $109.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.69 and its 200 day moving average is $81.98. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $110.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,984 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at about $7,971,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 32.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $5,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

