Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $150.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $171.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.91.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $140.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.58, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $168.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.93.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,798,332.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $74,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

