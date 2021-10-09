Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $121.62 Million Stock Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 607,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 17,841 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $121,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 568.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 55.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LHCG shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group started coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on LHC Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.80.

Shares of LHCG opened at $144.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.01. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.75 and a 52 week high of $236.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

